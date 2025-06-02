Contrasting Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) & Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals -18,150.00% -1,901.11% -188.23% Biodexa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

23.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.0% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals $14,000.00 1,813.55 -$22.56 million ($56.00) -0.03 Biodexa Pharmaceuticals $83,000.00 474.76 -$7.66 million N/A N/A

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Biodexa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes. The company is also developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic recurrent glioblastoma, diffuse midline glioma, and medulloblastoma; and MTD217, a program centered around a water-soluble drug formulation that can be easily infused or injected simultaneously, or sequentially, directly into the cancer microenvironment, currently under preclinical studies for the treatment of leptomeningeal disease. In addition, the company offers drug delivery platforms, such as Q-Sphera, a polymer microsphere microtechnology used for sustained release drug delivery; MidaSolve, an oligosaccharide nanotechnology used to solubilize drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; and MidaCore, a gold nanoparticle used for targeting sites of disease by using chemotherapeutic agents or immunotherapeutic agents. It has collaboration agreements with Janssen and Melior. The company was formerly known as Midatech Pharma plc and changed its name to Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc in March 2023. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

