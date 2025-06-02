Contrasting Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) and Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PTHL)

Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PTHL – Get Free Report) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares and Electromed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Electromed 0 0 0 1 4.00

Electromed has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.12%. Given Electromed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electromed is more favorable than Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A Electromed 11.34% 15.71% 13.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

40.8% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares and Electromed”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares $448,196.00 89.88 N/A N/A N/A Electromed $61.44 million 2.76 $5.15 million $0.79 25.57

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares.

Summary

Electromed beats Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares

Pheton Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interests in providing healthcare solutions. The firm through its subsidiaries engages in the development and commercialization of brachytherapy TPS specifically used for radioactive particle implantation, a type of radiotherapy used in treating cancer patients by placing radioactive sources inside the patient that kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products to hospitals, home health care centers, pulmonary rehabilitation centers, cystic fibrosis centers, neuromuscular clinics, and other clinics through distributors. It markets its products to physicians, health care providers, and directly to patients. Electromed, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

