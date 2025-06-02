Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $65.95 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,121,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,977,000 after purchasing an additional 284,943 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 567,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,340,000 after purchasing an additional 686,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.