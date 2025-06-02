CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CRH plc (NYSE:CRHGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.58.

CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CRH by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $90.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

CRH (NYSE:CRHGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. Analysts expect that CRH will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

