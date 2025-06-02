Critical Comparison: Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) & AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of AEye shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Isuzu Motors and AEye”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isuzu Motors $23.46 billion 0.41 $1.22 billion $1.20 11.18 AEye $246,000.00 57.26 -$87.13 million ($3.56) -0.21

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isuzu Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Isuzu Motors and AEye, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isuzu Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00 AEye 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Isuzu Motors and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isuzu Motors 3.93% 8.32% 4.25% AEye -17,554.46% -169.57% -84.39%

Volatility and Risk

Isuzu Motors has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats AEye on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines. The company also supplies diesel engines to manufacturers in various fields, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, power generators, and commercial vessels. In addition, it provides after-sales services; repair services of commercial vehicles and buses; and commercial vehicle leasing, and maintenance contract services. Further, the company manufactures automobile parts and engines. Additionally, it engages in the import, wholesale, supply, and export of vehicles, and components and parts; and logistics management activities, as well as import, assembly, and wholesale of pickup trucks and derivatives. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Yokohama-shi, Japan.

About AEye

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market. The company was formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in August 2021. AEye, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

