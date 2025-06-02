Critical Survey: Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF) versus Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF – Get Free Report) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lundin Mining and Bunker Hill Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.42 billion 2.36 $241.56 million ($0.13) -72.38 Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$13.43 million ($0.07) -1.43

Risk & Volatility

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining. Lundin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunker Hill Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lundin Mining and Bunker Hill Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and Bunker Hill Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining -5.15% 5.27% 3.05% Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -34.74%

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Bunker Hill Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lundin Mining

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

