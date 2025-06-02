Daniel S. Frey Sells 20,286 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TRV opened at $275.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $277.65. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.47 and its 200 day moving average is $253.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $560,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $294,755,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,694,000 after acquiring an additional 907,266 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

