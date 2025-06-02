Defense Stocks To Watch Now – May 31st

Get alerts:

Analog Devices, GE Aerospace, Boeing, RTX, Skyworks Solutions, Lockheed Martin, and Citigroup are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is supplying goods and services to military and national security agencies, such as weapons systems, aircraft, naval vessels, electronics, or cybersecurity solutions. Investors in these stocks often gain exposure to government defense budgets and long‐term contracts, although performance can be affected by geopolitical tensions, regulatory changes, and shifts in military spending priorities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,922,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,401. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.03.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE GE traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,141,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,047. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $246.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.60. The firm has a market cap of $262.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.06. 7,476,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,222,262. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $212.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.83 and its 200 day moving average is $172.23. The stock has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.41.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.43. 8,195,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,482. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.12.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

SWKS stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,911,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,589. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $7.61 on Friday, hitting $481.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,215. The company has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.48.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.30. 12,509,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,579,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

