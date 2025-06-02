Desjardins Comments on EQB’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $10.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.10. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of EQB from C$117.00 to C$111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$126.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EQB from C$153.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$119.60.

EQB Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$93.79 on Monday. EQB has a 12-month low of C$78.24 and a 12-month high of C$114.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About EQB

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.