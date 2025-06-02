Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $188.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $33.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile



Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

