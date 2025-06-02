Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Doximity by 1,440.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $113,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,062.74. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,552.95. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $52.22 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners raised shares of Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Doximity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

