Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 260.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 600.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $18.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $516.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

