Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Up 94.7% in May

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the April 30th total of 718,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 894,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on ENIC

Enel Chile Price Performance

Enel Chile stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1,054.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,095.67 billion. Enel Chile had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enel Chile will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.1779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Enel Chile by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 4,498,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,840 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $6,142,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enel Chile by 1,444.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 752,448 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at $2,436,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 2,729.3% during the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 472,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 455,685 shares during the period. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.