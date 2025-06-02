Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Ensysce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSC opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.09. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 292.81% and a negative net margin of 179.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensysce Biosciences will post -8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENSC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 5.90% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

