Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ ENSC opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.09. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.
Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 292.81% and a negative net margin of 179.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensysce Biosciences will post -8.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.
