EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.93.

NYSE EPAM opened at $174.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

