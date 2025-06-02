Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Head to Head Analysis

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMB Financial and Equitable Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get AMB Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial $18.97 million 1.04 $2.19 million N/A N/A Equitable Financial $31.33 million 1.06 $2.71 million N/A N/A

Equitable Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

1.2% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A Equitable Financial 8.66% 5.81% 0.54%

Summary

Equitable Financial beats AMB Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier’s checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

About Equitable Financial

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for AMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.