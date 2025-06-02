Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BBW Q2 Earnings

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Cox forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s FY2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

BBW has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $55.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 106.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3,357.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

