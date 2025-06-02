Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ORIC FY2025 Earnings

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share.

ORIC has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $587.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $13,982,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,809,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,080,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 802,632 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,845,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,331.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 509,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 473,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

