Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SQM FY2026 Earnings

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report issued on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.49. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

SQM opened at $30.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.94. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61,700.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 803.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.