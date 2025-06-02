EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 73,215 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $270,163.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,672.61. This trade represents a 50.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 25.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,819,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,470 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,073 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,533,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,429,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,431 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

