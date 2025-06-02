F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $53.62.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2018 dividend. This is a positive change from F/m Opportunistic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

