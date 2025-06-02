Financial Contrast: Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) & Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Community Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus price target of $32.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.57%. Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.09%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 27.39% 10.31% 1.77% Community Trust Bancorp 22.02% 11.36% 1.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.3% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 44 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Community Trust Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $1.01 billion 5.50 $402.24 million $2.10 13.47 Community Trust Bancorp $256.00 million 3.63 $82.81 million $4.79 10.71

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Community Trust Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. It operates through branches in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Texas, and New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

