Financial Survey: WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) versus VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME)

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) and VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of VS MEDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of WEBTOON Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WEBTOON Entertainment and VS MEDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEBTOON Entertainment N/A N/A N/A VS MEDIA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEBTOON Entertainment $1.35 billion 0.85 -$116.46 million ($1.44) -6.08 VS MEDIA $8.25 million 0.82 -$6.59 million N/A N/A

This table compares WEBTOON Entertainment and VS MEDIA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VS MEDIA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WEBTOON Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and VS MEDIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEBTOON Entertainment 0 2 5 0 2.71 VS MEDIA 0 0 0 0 0.00

WEBTOON Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $14.36, indicating a potential upside of 63.89%. Given WEBTOON Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WEBTOON Entertainment is more favorable than VS MEDIA.

Summary

WEBTOON Entertainment beats VS MEDIA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. is a subsidiary of NAVER Corporation.

About VS MEDIA

(Get Free Report)

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

