First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,369.33. This trade represents a 1.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,380. The trade was a 14.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,340.33.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.3%

FCNCA opened at $1,838.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,789.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,991.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,473.62 and a 12 month high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

