Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 28,231 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.24. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

