Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FOX alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Invst LLC lifted its position in FOX by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 0.1%

FOXA stock opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FOXA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FOXA

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.