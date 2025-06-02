FY2026 Earnings Forecast for CVE:AEP Issued By Desjardins

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a report issued on Thursday, May 29th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Up 5.6%

AEP opened at C$0.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. Atlas Engineered Products has a 1-year low of C$0.72 and a 1-year high of C$1.54.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

