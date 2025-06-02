Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gambling.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

View Our Latest Report on GAMB

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

GAMB opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.07 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,613.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,968.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.