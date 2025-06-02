Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.12% of Global Net Lease worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 312.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 257,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 72,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 218,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

GNL opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.40 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,293.27. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

