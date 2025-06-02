Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

GSAT opened at $18.41 on Friday. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $934,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,833,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,001,859.68. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globalstar stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GSAT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

