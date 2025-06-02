Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. Grey Rock Energy Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,018,000. Spider Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Spider Management Company LLC now owns 4,951,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,987,000 after purchasing an additional 872,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.10.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $122.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 18,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,298.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,976.85. This trade represents a 13.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 19,814 shares of company stock worth $110,071 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRNT shares. Capital One Financial lowered Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.