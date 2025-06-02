GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Short Interest Down 23.7% in May

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 56,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 381,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ AMZZ opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a PE ratio of -444.15 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZZ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF by 326.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 61,874 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the first quarter worth $697,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the first quarter worth $694,000.

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

