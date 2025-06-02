Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 1.3%

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.93. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $180.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. Grupo Supervielle’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,467,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,222,000 after acquiring an additional 570,523 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,634,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after buying an additional 225,486 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,468,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after buying an additional 75,129 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 585.4% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,295,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after buying an additional 1,106,497 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,227,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares during the period.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

