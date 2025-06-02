Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $841,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 247,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 197,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $55.98 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The company had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $32,217.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,567.40. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

