Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

HBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HBIO stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 63.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.