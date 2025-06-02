Head-To-Head Analysis: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 58.1% of Patria Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. CI Financial pays out -39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 122.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

CI Financial has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patria Investments has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CI Financial and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial -2.28% 57.73% 5.23% Patria Investments 19.91% 38.68% 15.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CI Financial and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 2 1 0 0 1.33 Patria Investments 0 0 1 0 3.00

Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than CI Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and Patria Investments”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $2.03 billion 1.61 $3.72 million ($1.38) -16.50 Patria Investments $374.20 million 2.09 $73.40 million $0.49 26.29

Patria Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patria Investments beats CI Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

