Head to Head Analysis: Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) versus Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) and Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Lifecore Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Lifecore Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquidia and Lifecore Biomedical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $14.14 million 90.84 -$78.50 million ($1.58) -9.51 Lifecore Biomedical $130.31 million 1.88 $12.01 million ($1.45) -4.56

Lifecore Biomedical has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. Liquidia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lifecore Biomedical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Liquidia has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifecore Biomedical has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liquidia and Lifecore Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 1 0 6 2 3.00 Lifecore Biomedical 0 2 2 0 2.50

Liquidia presently has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 77.42%. Lifecore Biomedical has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.03%. Given Liquidia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Lifecore Biomedical.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and Lifecore Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia -765.38% -163.21% -67.14% Lifecore Biomedical -12.52% -315.23% -12.74%

Summary

Lifecore Biomedical beats Liquidia on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company also offers Remodulin, a treprostinil administered through continuous intravenous and subcutaneous infusion. The company also a license agreement with Pharmosa Biopharm Inc to develop and commercialize L606, an inhaled sustained-release formulation of Treprostinil for the treatment of PAH and PH-ILD. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Lifecore Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures. It also provides services, such as technology development, material component changes, analytical method development, formulation development, pilot studies, stability studies, process validation, and production of materials for clinical studies to its partners for HA-based and non-HA based aseptically formulated and filled products. The company was formerly known as Landec Corporation and changed its name to Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. in November 2022. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Chaska, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.