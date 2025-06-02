Head-To-Head Analysis: Oliveda International (OLVI) and Its Competitors

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oliveda International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oliveda International $3.86 million -$1.31 million -19.50 Oliveda International Competitors $1.09 billion $159.64 million -1.46

Oliveda International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oliveda International. Oliveda International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oliveda International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oliveda International -8.70% N/A N/A Oliveda International Competitors -49.25% -88.13% -19.01%

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oliveda International has a beta of -1.77, indicating that its share price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

32.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oliveda International competitors beat Oliveda International on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Oliveda International Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

