Head-To-Head Analysis: Oliveda International (OLVI) and Its Competitors

Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Oliveda International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oliveda International
|$3.86 million
|-$1.31 million
|-19.50
|Oliveda International Competitors
|$1.09 billion
|$159.64 million
|-1.46
Oliveda International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oliveda International. Oliveda International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Oliveda International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oliveda International
|-8.70%
|N/A
|N/A
|Oliveda International Competitors
|-49.25%
|-88.13%
|-19.01%
Risk and Volatility
Institutional and Insider Ownership
32.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Oliveda International competitors beat Oliveda International on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Oliveda International Company Profile
Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.
