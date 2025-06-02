Head-To-Head Comparison: Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) vs. TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA)

TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA – Get Free Report) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TNF Pharmaceuticals and Aspira Women’s Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aspira Women’s Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aspira Women’s Health has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6,607.32%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than TNF Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($6.67) -0.02 Aspira Women’s Health $9.18 million 0.27 -$16.69 million ($0.98) -0.08

This table compares TNF Pharmaceuticals and Aspira Women’s Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TNF Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspira Women’s Health. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TNF Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TNF Pharmaceuticals and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A -180.71% -84.27% Aspira Women’s Health -165.07% N/A -267.23%

Volatility & Risk

TNF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats TNF Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TNF Pharmaceuticals

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. The MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases. The company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The Supera-CBD is a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) and is being developed to address and improve the growing CBD market, which includes FDA approved drugs and CBD products not regulated as drugs. TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2024. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

