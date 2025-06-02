Head-To-Head Contrast: Bowhead Specialty (BOW) and Its Peers

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bowhead Specialty to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bowhead Specialty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowhead Specialty 0 2 4 0 2.67 Bowhead Specialty Competitors 867 4143 3825 311 2.39

Bowhead Specialty currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.37%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential downside of 1.20%. Given Bowhead Specialty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bowhead Specialty is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowhead Specialty N/A N/A N/A Bowhead Specialty Competitors 3.84% -13.80% 1.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bowhead Specialty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bowhead Specialty and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowhead Specialty $457.72 million N/A 28.47 Bowhead Specialty Competitors $18.48 billion $3.20 billion 58.11

Bowhead Specialty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bowhead Specialty. Bowhead Specialty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bowhead Specialty rivals beat Bowhead Specialty on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments. The company distributes its products through distribution partners in wholesale and retail markets. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Bowhead Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. in March 2024. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bowhead Insurance Holdings LP.

