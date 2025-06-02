Head-To-Head Review: Intelligent Protection Management (IPM) vs. Its Peers

Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Intelligent Protection Management to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Intelligent Protection Management has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Protection Management’s competitors have a beta of 1.83, meaning that their average share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Protection Management and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Protection Management -33.40% -16.94% -14.15% Intelligent Protection Management Competitors -16.33% -154.67% -3.10%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Protection Management $6.34 million -$1.07 million -6.18 Intelligent Protection Management Competitors $30.61 billion $587.10 million -3.68

This table compares Intelligent Protection Management and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Intelligent Protection Management’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Protection Management. Intelligent Protection Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Intelligent Protection Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Intelligent Protection Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intelligent Protection Management and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Protection Management 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intelligent Protection Management Competitors 1011 6529 13138 346 2.61

Intelligent Protection Management currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.19%. Given Intelligent Protection Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intelligent Protection Management is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Intelligent Protection Management competitors beat Intelligent Protection Management on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Intelligent Protection Management

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. engages in the development of communications software to enhance security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Its solutions include blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, white label video solutions, and technology licensing. The firm’s product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog. The company was founded by Clifford Lerner and Darrell Lerner on July 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

