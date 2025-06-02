Head to Head Review: Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) & Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Searchlight Resources has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Searchlight Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Searchlight Resources N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.79 0.22

This table compares Searchlight Resources and Lithium Americas (Argentina)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Searchlight Resources and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Searchlight Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 2 1 2.80

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 196.24%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Searchlight Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Searchlight Resources and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Searchlight Resources N/A -65.63% -63.23% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -1.37% -1.08%

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Searchlight Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Searchlight Resources

Searchlight Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario. It also holds interests in the Flin Flon North project situated in Saskatchewan; the English Bay property located to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Kulyk Lake rare earth project situated to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Reef Lake nickel project located in north central Saskatchewan; and the Wapawekka Greenstone project situated to western section of Wapawekka Greenstone Belt. In addition, it has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Robinson Creek gold project located to the west of Creighton, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Canyon Copper Corp. and changed its name to Searchlight Resources Inc. in July 2018. Searchlight Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

