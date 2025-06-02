hVIVO (LON:HVO) Shares Down 46.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) fell 46.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.12). 83,062,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,325% from the average session volume of 3,424,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.20 ($0.22).

Get hVIVO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of hVIVO in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HVO

hVIVO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.04.

hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. hVIVO had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that hVIVO plc will post 1.5492958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at hVIVO

In other hVIVO news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan sold 3,062,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23), for a total value of £520,581.82 ($700,648.48). Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

hVIVO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for hVIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hVIVO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.