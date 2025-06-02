hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Price Down 46.3% – Time to Sell?

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 46.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.12). 83,062,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,325% from the average session volume of 3,424,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.20 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of hVIVO in a report on Friday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The stock has a market cap of £61.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97.

hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. hVIVO had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 47.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that hVIVO plc will post 1.5492958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan sold 3,062,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23), for a total value of £520,581.82 ($700,648.48). Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

