hVIVO (LON:HVO) Trading Down 46.3% – What’s Next?

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) fell 46.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.12). 83,062,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,325% from the average session volume of 3,424,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.20 ($0.22).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of hVIVO in a report on Friday.
hVIVO Stock Down 46.3%
hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. hVIVO had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 47.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that hVIVO plc will post 1.5492958 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at hVIVO
In other hVIVO news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan sold 3,062,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23), for a total value of £520,581.82 ($700,648.48). 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About hVIVO
hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.
