hVIVO (LON:HVO) Trading Down 46.3% – What’s Next?

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 46.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.12). 83,062,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,325% from the average session volume of 3,424,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.20 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of hVIVO in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £61.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. hVIVO had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 25.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that hVIVO plc will post 1.5492958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan sold 3,062,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23), for a total value of £520,581.82 ($700,648.48). 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

