Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Incyte by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $41,924.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,101.52. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. This trade represents a 37.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Stock Down 1.2%

INCY opened at $65.25 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.68, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

