Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 93.4% in May

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the April 30th total of 50,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Industria de Diseño Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $30.11.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.29. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

Featured Stories

