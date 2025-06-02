Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,681 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $62.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.69. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

