Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells $321,225.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,821.93. This represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mary Ann Tocio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00.

BFAM stock opened at $129.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $141.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

